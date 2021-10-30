Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) recovers a bad snap in the second half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) will do battle with a fellow Big 12 squad when they welcome in the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: McLane Stadium

Betting Information for Baylor vs. Texas

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -2.5 61

Baylor and Texas Stats

The Bears score 38.3 points per game, 8.7 more than the Longhorns surrender per contest (29.6).

This year, the Bears have five turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (11).

The Longhorns, on average, are scoring 22.9 more points per game this season (41.6) than the Bears are allowing (18.7).

The Longhorns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways .

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,568 passing yards (224.0 ypg) on 115-of-175 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 134 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 105 times for 785 yards (112.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 496 yards (70.9 per game) on 77 carries.

Tyquan Thornton's 547 receiving yards (78.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with five touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has put up a 398-yard season so far (56.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

Drew Estrada has hauled in 12 catches for 204 yards (29.1 ypg) this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson leads Texas with 1,274 passing yards (182.0 ypg) on 89-of-137 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 87 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Bijan Robinson's team-high 924 rushing yards (132.0 per game) have come on 146 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also added 207 yards (29.6 per game) on 14 catches with three touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 234 yards (33.4 per game) on 34 carries with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 559 receiving yards (79.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has caught 24 passes for 359 yards (51.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

