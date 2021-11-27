Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) hands the ball in the second half to running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will do battle at McLane Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: McLane Stadium

Betting Information for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -14.5 52

Baylor and Texas Tech Stats

The Bears score 34.0 points per game, comparable to the 32.5 per matchup the Red Raiders allow.

The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders, on average, are scoring 11.5 more points per game this year (30.5) than the Bears are allowing (19.0).

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Bears have forced 18 turnovers.

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,197 passing yards (199.7 ypg) on 168-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Abram Smith's team-high 1,217 rushing yards (110.6 per game) have come on 184 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has racked up 126 carries for 709 yards (64.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton's team-high 838 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 51 receptions with eight touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has grabbed 41 passes for 546 yards (49.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ben Sims has hauled in 26 receptions for 313 yards (28.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi leads Texas Tech with 1,291 passing yards (117.4 ypg) on 95-of-148 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 57 times for 433 yards (39.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 431 yards (39.2 per game) on 93 carries with nine touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's team-high 692 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kaylon Geiger has reeled in 39 passes for 497 yards (45.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Myles Price's 32 grabs have turned into 422 yards (38.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

