With last week's win over No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 11 Baylor still has a chance to play its way into the Big 12 championship game.

Heading into last week, No. 11 Baylor needed a win over previously undefeated No. 13 Oklahoma to keep its conference championship chances alive. The Bears took care of business and defended home field, knocking off the Sooners 27–14. Now in third place in the Big 12 standings, Dave Aranda's team likely needs to win out to have a shot at a bid in Dallas, starting this week on the road against Kansas State.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

In the win over Oklahoma last week, Baylor's defense locked the Sooners' offense down. The Bears held the Sooners to 4.9 yards per play, 2-of-9 on third down and forced two interceptions from freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who had thrown just one pick in his previous seven games.

On the other side is a Kansas State team that owns the longest current winning streak in the Big 12 at four games. The Wildcats have won three of those four games by more than one score, including a 34–17 takedown of West Virginia last week.

In 18 previous meetings, Baylor and Kansas State have each won nine games. As of late the Bears have dominated the series with wins in three straight games and eight of the last 11. Last year, the Bears escaped with a 32–31 win in Waco.

Catch this game on Saturday on FOX Sports 1. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.