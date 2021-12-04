How to Watch Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Big 12 Championship Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 5 Oklahoma State is currently the first team out of a spot in the College Football Playoff. It faces No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.
    Heading into championship weekend, No. 5 Oklahoma State is on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff. There will likely be some reshuffling of the order by the final selection on Sunday, so this is the Cowboys' last chance to convince the committee they deserve a shot at a national championship. In order to do that, they'll likely need a convincing win over No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game.

    How to Watch the Big 12 Championship Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cowboys and Bears previously met back in early October, with both entering the game undefeated. Oklahoma State put up 401 yards of total offense, with redshirt senior running back Jaylen Warren leading the way. Warren rushed for 125 yards and two scores on the way to a 24-14 Cowboy win.

    Oklahoma State would lose its first and only game of the season two weeks later, a 24-21 defeat at the hands of Iowa State. The Cowboys would go on to finish the season 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference. 

    Meanwhile, Baylor won six of its next seven games after losing to Oklahoma State, finishing 10-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play. The Bears closed the season with three straight wins, including a 27-14 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma. 

    In a conference known for its high-scoring offenses, this year's title game features the two top defenses. Oklahoma State allowed just 16.4 points per game, which was the best in the Big 12 and fifth-best in the nation. Baylor was second in the Big 12 allowing 19.4 points per game, ranking 17th nationally.

    For Baylor, this is just its second appearance in the 20-year history of the Big 12 title game—the Bears lost to Oklahoma in 2019. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is making its first appearance in the game; although the Cowboys did win a conference title in 2011 when they were awarded to the team with the best regular season record.

    Catch the action from Dallas at noon ET Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

