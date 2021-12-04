How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Big Ten Championship Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan makes it first appearance in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday against Iowa.
    Michigan will finally make its debut in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, coming off a huge win over rival Ohio State last week. 

    The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes in the 42-27 victory that helped them clinch the Big Ten East and has moved them up to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

    How to Watch the Big Ten Championship Michigan vs Iowa Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KJNB - Jonesboro, AR)

    Live stream the Michigan vs Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan has put themselves in a position to make the playoff for the first time if they can beat the Hawkeyes and win the Big Ten Championship.

    The Wolverines have ridden a strong running game and a very stout defense to an 11-1 record and will look to continue that against an Iowa team that snuck into the championship game thanks to Wisconsin losing to Minnesota.

    The Hawkeyes are 10-2 but have been on the edge of losing their last four games. They have won each of those, though, to win the Big Ten West.

    Iowa's defense has been very good this year, but the offense has struggled. The Hawkeyes will have their hands full with a great Michigan defense.

    Despite the struggles on offense, Iowa has had a tendency to play Michigan tough, and Saturday night should be a great game.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Big Ten Championship Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KJNB - Jonesboro, AR)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
