How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa

Michigan makes it first appearance in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday against Iowa.

Michigan will finally make its debut in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, coming off a huge win over rival Ohio State last week.

The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes in the 42-27 victory that helped them clinch the Big Ten East and has moved them up to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Big Ten Championship Michigan vs Iowa

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KJNB - Jonesboro, AR)

Michigan has put themselves in a position to make the playoff for the first time if they can beat the Hawkeyes and win the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines have ridden a strong running game and a very stout defense to an 11-1 record and will look to continue that against an Iowa team that snuck into the championship game thanks to Wisconsin losing to Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes are 10-2 but have been on the edge of losing their last four games. They have won each of those, though, to win the Big Ten West.

Iowa's defense has been very good this year, but the offense has struggled. The Hawkeyes will have their hands full with a great Michigan defense.

Despite the struggles on offense, Iowa has had a tendency to play Michigan tough, and Saturday night should be a great game.

