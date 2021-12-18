How to Watch The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

Western Kentucky takes on Appalachian State Saturday morning in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, with history on the line for Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Day 2 of bowl season gets going on Saturday morning with the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. This year's edition of the bowl features two teams that reached but ultimately lost their respective conference championships, with C-USA's Western Kentucky and the Sun Belt's Appalachian State squaring off looking to end their seasons on a high note.

How to Watch the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Western Kentucky comes into this game with an 8-5 record on the season, which includes a 7-1 mark in conference play. The Hilltoppers lost a close one to No. 24 UTSA in the C-USA championship, falling in a shootout 49-41.

Graduate quarterback and C-USA MVP Bailey Zappe has a chance to make history in this game. A transfer from Houston Baptist, Zappe has put up monster numbers in his first season at the FBS level. His 5,545 passing yards this season are over 1,000 more than the next-closest quarterback, and his 56 touchdowns lead the nation by 13. Entering Saturday, he's 288 yards away from the FBS single-season record (B.J. Symons, 2003, Texas Tech) and four touchdowns shy of Joe Burrow's record-setting 60 with LSU in 2019.

Zappe and the Hilltoppers will face an Appalachian State squad that had won six straight games before falling to No. 16 Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game. They finished the season with a 10-3 record.

The Mountaineers were one of the stingiest defenses in college football this year. They allowed just 19.3 points per game, the 16th fewest in the nation.

Will Zappe set a record or two? Or will Appalachian State's defense prove to be too much? Tune into ESPN Saturday at 11 a.m. for the matchup.

