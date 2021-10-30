Publish date:
How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a MWC showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Boise State and Colorado State Stats
- The Broncos score 29.4 points per game, 9.0 more than the Rams allow per matchup (20.4).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).
- The Broncos defense has allowed 22.1 points per game this year, about the same as the 24.6 the Rams have scored.
- This season the Rams have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (17).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 1,951 passing yards (278.7 ypg) on 161-of-248 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Andrew Van Buren, has carried the ball 61 times for 189 yards (27.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 181 yards (25.9 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 160 yards (22.9 per game).
- Khalil Shakir's team-high 659 receiving yards (94.1 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Stefan Cobbs has put up a 343-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.
- Octavius Evans has hauled in 26 grabs for 311 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Todd Centeio has thrown for 1,610 yards (230.0 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 264 yards (37.7 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- David Bailey has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 477 yards (68.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Trey McBride's 637 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 55 receptions and one touchdown.
- Dante Wright has put up a 233-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 15 passes.
- Ty McCullouch's 12 receptions have netted him 217 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Boise State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Nevada
L 41-31
Home
10/9/2021
BYU
W 26-17
Away
10/16/2021
Air Force
L 24-17
Home
10/30/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/12/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/20/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
Colorado State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
San Jose State
W 32-14
Home
10/16/2021
New Mexico
W 36-7
Away
10/22/2021
Utah State
L 26-24
Away
10/30/2021
Boise State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Wyoming
-
Away
11/13/2021
Air Force
-
Home
11/20/2021
Hawaii
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Boise State at Colorado State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)