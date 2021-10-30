Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) and Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) in action at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a MWC showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boise State and Colorado State Stats

    • The Broncos score 29.4 points per game, 9.0 more than the Rams allow per matchup (20.4).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).
    • The Broncos defense has allowed 22.1 points per game this year, about the same as the 24.6 the Rams have scored.
    • This season the Rams have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (17).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 1,951 passing yards (278.7 ypg) on 161-of-248 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Andrew Van Buren, has carried the ball 61 times for 189 yards (27.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 181 yards (25.9 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 160 yards (22.9 per game).
    • Khalil Shakir's team-high 659 receiving yards (94.1 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Stefan Cobbs has put up a 343-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.
    • Octavius Evans has hauled in 26 grabs for 311 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio has thrown for 1,610 yards (230.0 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 264 yards (37.7 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • David Bailey has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 477 yards (68.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Trey McBride's 637 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 55 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dante Wright has put up a 233-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 15 passes.
    • Ty McCullouch's 12 receptions have netted him 217 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Boise State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Nevada

    L 41-31

    Home

    10/9/2021

    BYU

    W 26-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Air Force

    L 24-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    Colorado State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    San Jose State

    W 32-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    New Mexico

    W 36-7

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Utah State

    L 26-24

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Boise State at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
