The Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a MWC showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State and Colorado State Stats

The Broncos score 29.4 points per game, 9.0 more than the Rams allow per matchup (20.4).

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).

The Broncos defense has allowed 22.1 points per game this year, about the same as the 24.6 the Rams have scored.

This season the Rams have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (17).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 1,951 passing yards (278.7 ypg) on 161-of-248 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Andrew Van Buren, has carried the ball 61 times for 189 yards (27.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has rushed for 181 yards (25.9 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 160 yards (22.9 per game).

Khalil Shakir's team-high 659 receiving yards (94.1 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has put up a 343-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.

Octavius Evans has hauled in 26 grabs for 311 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has thrown for 1,610 yards (230.0 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 264 yards (37.7 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.

David Bailey has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 477 yards (68.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Trey McBride's 637 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 55 receptions and one touchdown.

Dante Wright has put up a 233-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 15 passes.

Ty McCullouch's 12 receptions have netted him 217 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Nevada L 41-31 Home 10/9/2021 BYU W 26-17 Away 10/16/2021 Air Force L 24-17 Home 10/30/2021 Colorado State - Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State - Away 11/12/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/20/2021 New Mexico - Home

Colorado State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 San Jose State W 32-14 Home 10/16/2021 New Mexico W 36-7 Away 10/22/2021 Utah State L 26-24 Away 10/30/2021 Boise State - Home 11/6/2021 Wyoming - Away 11/13/2021 Air Force - Home 11/20/2021 Hawaii - Away

Regional restrictions apply.