Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Jordan Mims (7) scores on a 15 yard touchdown run against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) and Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State and Boise State Stats

The Bulldogs score 35.0 points per game, 13.2 more than the Broncos allow per outing (21.8).

The Bulldogs have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.

The Broncos have scored 29.3 points per game this season, 8.5 more than the Bulldogs have given up.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (18).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 2,888 passing yards (320.9 ypg) on 230-of-344 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ronnie Rivers, has carried the ball 116 times for 573 yards (63.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 254 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has collected 504 yards (56.0 per game) on 83 attempts with four touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 664 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 61 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has put together a 590-yard season so far (65.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes.

Keric Wheatfall's 27 receptions have netted him 456 yards (50.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has 2,204 passing yards (275.5 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 242 yards (30.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 165 yards (20.6 per game).

This season Andrew Van Buren has collected 196 yards (24.5 per game) on 64 carries with six touchdowns.

Khalil Shakir's 777 receiving yards (97.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 49 receptions and four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has caught 27 passes for 381 yards (47.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Octavius Evans' 30 catches have yielded 341 yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Fresno State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Wyoming W 17-0 Away 10/23/2021 Nevada W 34-32 Home 10/30/2021 San Diego State W 30-20 Away 11/6/2021 Boise State - Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico - Home 11/25/2021 San Jose State - Away

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 BYU W 26-17 Away 10/16/2021 Air Force L 24-17 Home 10/30/2021 Colorado State W 28-19 Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State - Away 11/12/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/20/2021 New Mexico - Home 11/26/2021 San Diego State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.