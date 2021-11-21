Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) reacts to scoring a touchdown during second half action versus the Wyoming Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Wyoming 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) square off against a fellow MWC opponent when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -27.5 48

Boise State and New Mexico Stats

The Broncos put up just 2.8 more points per game (29.7) than the Lobos allow (26.9).

This year, the Broncos have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (12).

The Lobos have averaged 6.5 fewer points per game this season (13.6) than the Broncos have allowed (20.1).

The Lobos have turned the ball over 16 times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (21).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 2,712 passing yards (271.2 ypg) on 220-of-339 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

George Holani's team-high 385 rushing yards (38.5 per game) have come on 85 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has collected 321 yards (32.1 per game) on 95 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 23 passes for 213 yards (21.3 per game).

Khalil Shakir's 927 receiving yards (92.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with five touchdowns.

Octavius Evans has put up a 397-yard season so far (39.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.

Stefan Cobbs' 28 receptions have turned into 381 yards (38.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (105.4 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 622 yards (62.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 351 yards (35.1 per game) on 85 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke Wysong's team-high 226 receiving yards (22.6 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has grabbed 14 passes for 155 yards (15.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trace Bruckler's 11 receptions have netted him 155 yards (15.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.