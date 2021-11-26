Nov 19, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Chance Bell (21) dives for extra yards during a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a MWC showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

Boise State and San Diego State Stats

The Broncos score 30.4 points per game, 13.0 more than the Aztecs give up per outing (17.4).

This year, the Broncos have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (17).

The Aztecs have averaged 9.4 more points this year (27.7) than the Broncos have allowed (18.3).

This year the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 2,858 yards (259.8 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

George Holani has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 499 yards (45.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 365 yards (33.2 per game) on 104 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 23 passes for 213 yards (19.4 per game).

Khalil Shakir's 1,043 receiving yards (94.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and six touchdowns.

Octavius Evans has reeled in 34 passes for 409 yards (37.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Stefan Cobbs' 28 receptions have turned into 381 yards (34.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Lucas Johnson leads San Diego State with 993 passing yards (90.3 ypg) on 105-of-167 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 46 carries.

Greg Bell has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 905 yards (82.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has rushed for 269 yards (24.5 per game) on 56 carries with four touchdowns.

Elijah Kothe's 334 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with one touchdown.

Daniel Bellinger has reeled in 26 passes for 283 yards (25.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jesse Matthews' 30 grabs this season have resulted in 267 yards (24.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State W 40-14 Away 11/12/2021 Wyoming W 23-13 Home 11/20/2021 New Mexico W 37-0 Home 11/26/2021 San Diego State - Away

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Hawaii W 17-10 Away 11/13/2021 Nevada W 23-21 Home 11/19/2021 UNLV W 28-20 Away 11/26/2021 Boise State - Home

