How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a MWC showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
Boise State and San Diego State Stats
- The Broncos score 30.4 points per game, 13.0 more than the Aztecs give up per outing (17.4).
- This year, the Broncos have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (17).
- The Aztecs have averaged 9.4 more points this year (27.7) than the Broncos have allowed (18.3).
- This year the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 2,858 yards (259.8 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- George Holani has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 499 yards (45.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 365 yards (33.2 per game) on 104 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 23 passes for 213 yards (19.4 per game).
- Khalil Shakir's 1,043 receiving yards (94.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Octavius Evans has reeled in 34 passes for 409 yards (37.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Stefan Cobbs' 28 receptions have turned into 381 yards (34.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Lucas Johnson leads San Diego State with 993 passing yards (90.3 ypg) on 105-of-167 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 46 carries.
- Greg Bell has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 905 yards (82.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Chance Bell has rushed for 269 yards (24.5 per game) on 56 carries with four touchdowns.
- Elijah Kothe's 334 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with one touchdown.
- Daniel Bellinger has reeled in 26 passes for 283 yards (25.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jesse Matthews' 30 grabs this season have resulted in 267 yards (24.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Boise State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Fresno State
W 40-14
Away
11/12/2021
Wyoming
W 23-13
Home
11/20/2021
New Mexico
W 37-0
Home
11/26/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
San Diego State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Hawaii
W 17-10
Away
11/13/2021
Nevada
W 23-21
Home
11/19/2021
UNLV
W 28-20
Away
11/26/2021
Boise State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Boise State at San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
