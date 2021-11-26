Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Chance Bell (21) dives for extra yards during a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a MWC showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boise State and San Diego State Stats

    • The Broncos score 30.4 points per game, 13.0 more than the Aztecs give up per outing (17.4).
    • This year, the Broncos have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (17).
    • The Aztecs have averaged 9.4 more points this year (27.7) than the Broncos have allowed (18.3).
    • This year the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 2,858 yards (259.8 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 64% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • George Holani has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 499 yards (45.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 365 yards (33.2 per game) on 104 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 23 passes for 213 yards (19.4 per game).
    • Khalil Shakir's 1,043 receiving yards (94.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Octavius Evans has reeled in 34 passes for 409 yards (37.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Stefan Cobbs' 28 receptions have turned into 381 yards (34.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson leads San Diego State with 993 passing yards (90.3 ypg) on 105-of-167 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 46 carries.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 905 yards (82.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has rushed for 269 yards (24.5 per game) on 56 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Elijah Kothe's 334 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Daniel Bellinger has reeled in 26 passes for 283 yards (25.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jesse Matthews' 30 grabs this season have resulted in 267 yards (24.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Boise State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Fresno State

    W 40-14

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Wyoming

    W 23-13

    Home

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico

    W 37-0

    Home

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    San Diego State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Hawaii

    W 17-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Nevada

    W 23-21

    Home

    11/19/2021

    UNLV

    W 28-20

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

