Oct 30, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) after the game against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) square off against a fellow MWC opponent when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boise State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -13.5 48.5

Boise State and Wyoming Stats

The Broncos average 30.4 points per game, 9.1 more than the Cowboys allow per matchup (21.3).

The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' average points scored this season (23.0) and the Broncos' points allowed (20.9) are within 2.1 points of each other.

The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 20 takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 2,487 passing yards (276.3 ypg) on 197-of-307 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

George Holani has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 283 yards (31.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has collected 280 yards (31.1 per game) on 84 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 20 passes for 195 yards (21.7 per game).

Khalil Shakir's team-leading 844 receiving yards (93.8 yards per game) have come on 56 receptions with five touchdowns.

Octavius Evans has put together a 397-yard season so far (44.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes.

Stefan Cobbs has hauled in 28 catches for 381 yards (42.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (122.2 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 183 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Xazavian Valladay's team-high 760 rushing yards (84.4 per game) have come on 147 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 213 yards (23.7 per game) on 19 catches.

This season Titus Swen has piled up 490 yards (54.4 per game) on 86 attempts with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 462 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 26 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has recorded 298 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game), hauling in 21 passes this year.

Regional restrictions apply.