Colorado State has never beaten Boise State in football. Is this the year the Rams finally break through?

A Mountain West powerhouse meets one of the conference's strong starters this week when Boise State visits Colorado State.

The Broncos are 1-2 in conference play with a chance to gain ground against a Rams team that is in second place in the conference's Mountain division after getting off to a 2-1 start.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State is coming off a bye week. In its last time out, it fell 24-17 to Air Force. Before that, the Broncos pulled off an upset road win over then-undefeated BYU, 26-17.

Last week was a close one for the Rams, with kicker Cayden Camper missing a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds in a 26-24 loss. It was still an impressive day for senior running back David Bailey, as the Boston College transfer ran for a career-high 159 touchdowns and two scores.

Boise State has won all 10 of the previous meetings between the two schools, usually in high-scoring fashion. The Broncos have put up 40 or more points in seven of the 10 games, including a 52-21 win last year in Boise.

Can Colorado State finally get one on the board and give itself some space in the conference standings? Find out Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.