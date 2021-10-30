How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A Mountain West powerhouse meets one of the conference's strong starters this week when Boise State visits Colorado State.
The Broncos are 1-2 in conference play with a chance to gain ground against a Rams team that is in second place in the conference's Mountain division after getting off to a 2-1 start.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State today:
Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live Stream Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Boise State is coming off a bye week. In its last time out, it fell 24-17 to Air Force. Before that, the Broncos pulled off an upset road win over then-undefeated BYU, 26-17.
Last week was a close one for the Rams, with kicker Cayden Camper missing a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds in a 26-24 loss. It was still an impressive day for senior running back David Bailey, as the Boston College transfer ran for a career-high 159 touchdowns and two scores.
Boise State has won all 10 of the previous meetings between the two schools, usually in high-scoring fashion. The Broncos have put up 40 or more points in seven of the 10 games, including a 52-21 win last year in Boise.
Can Colorado State finally get one on the board and give itself some space in the conference standings? Find out Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
Regional restrictions may apply.