Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State has never beaten Boise State in football. Is this the year the Rams finally break through?
    Author:

    A Mountain West powerhouse meets one of the conference's strong starters this week when Boise State visits Colorado State. 

    The Broncos are 1-2 in conference play with a chance to gain ground against a Rams team that is in second place in the conference's Mountain division after getting off to a 2-1 start.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boise State is coming off a bye week. In its last time out, it fell 24-17 to Air Force. Before that, the Broncos pulled off an upset road win over then-undefeated BYU, 26-17.

    Last week was a close one for the Rams, with kicker Cayden Camper missing a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds in a 26-24 loss. It was still an impressive day for senior running back David Bailey, as the Boston College transfer ran for a career-high 159 touchdowns and two scores. 

    Boise State has won all 10 of the previous meetings between the two schools, usually in high-scoring fashion. The Broncos have put up 40 or more points in seven of the 10 games, including a 52-21 win last year in Boise.

    Can Colorado State finally get one on the board and give itself some space in the conference standings? Find out Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17033979
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048458
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17052854
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046186
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047484
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17050020
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17011907
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16965004
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16971179
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy