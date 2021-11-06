Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fresno State's win over San Diego State last week put the Bulldogs back into the AP Top 25. This week, they face another tough challenge as they host Boise State.
    With a 30-20 win over San Diego State last week, Fresno State is now back in the AP Top 25 Poll and back at the top of the Mountain West's West division. 

    The Bulldogs are now ranked 25th in the nation, and with a 4-1 conference record, they control their own destiny as they chase an appearance in this year's conference championship game. 

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

    You can stream the Boise State Broncos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That win over San Diego State saw the Bulldogs' offense explode for 485 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per play while converting 9-of-18 third downs. Quarterback Jake Haener continued what has been a stellar season, throwing for 306 yards. Josh Kelly was on the receiving end for 107 of those. On the ground, junior Jordan Mims ran for a career-high 186 yards on 29 carries, with two scores.

    Boise State brings an impressive offense into this game as well. Senior wide receiver Khalil Shakir ranks second in the conference, averaging 97.1 yards per game with four touchdowns on 49 receptions.

    This will be the 23rd meeting of the Boise State-Fresno State rivalry, in which the teams play for a "Milk Can" as a trophy. The Broncos lead the all-time series 15-7; although the Bulldogs came away with a 19-16 overtime win in the last meeting in 2018.

    Saturday's kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Fresno. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

