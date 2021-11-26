Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boise State heads to San Diego State looking to finish its regular season on a five-game winning streak.
    Author:

    Boise State has had a very good finish to its season after starting the year just 3-4. The Broncos alternated wins and losses over their first seven before finally reeling off wins in their last four games.

    How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WTVR - Richmond-Petersburg, VA)

    Live stream the Boise State at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Friday afternoon, they will look to make it five in a row and pull off an upset of No. 21 San Diego State.

    The Aztecs will look to snap the Broncos' winning streak and finish the year 11-1. San Diego State started the year with seven straight wins before it was upset by Fresno State. The Aztecs responded to that loss by winning their last three all by eight or fewer points.

    They have been living on the edge the last three weeks, but they have still been able to pull out wins and will try and finish off a great season with a win over a red-hot Boise State team.

    These two teams will play Friday in the first of what could be two straight games. Both teams lead their division and could meet in the championship game next week depending on what happens with Utah State and Fresno State in other games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WTVR - Richmond-Petersburg, VA)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16825066
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio at Bowling Green

    11 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17184264
    College Football

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

    11 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17211892
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

    11 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tries to tackle Ohio Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) looks for someone to pass to during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy