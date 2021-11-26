How to Watch Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs

Boise State heads to San Diego State looking to finish its regular season on a five-game winning streak.

Boise State has had a very good finish to its season after starting the year just 3-4. The Broncos alternated wins and losses over their first seven before finally reeling off wins in their last four games.

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WTVR - Richmond-Petersburg, VA)

Friday afternoon, they will look to make it five in a row and pull off an upset of No. 21 San Diego State.

The Aztecs will look to snap the Broncos' winning streak and finish the year 11-1. San Diego State started the year with seven straight wins before it was upset by Fresno State. The Aztecs responded to that loss by winning their last three all by eight or fewer points.

They have been living on the edge the last three weeks, but they have still been able to pull out wins and will try and finish off a great season with a win over a red-hot Boise State team.

These two teams will play Friday in the first of what could be two straight games. Both teams lead their division and could meet in the championship game next week depending on what happens with Utah State and Fresno State in other games.

