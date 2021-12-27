Boston College Eagles vs. East Carolina Pirates: Military Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) runs with the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles and the East Carolina Pirates meet for the Military Bowl on Monday, December 27, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Boston College

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Boston College and East Carolina Stats

The Eagles rack up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per outing the Pirates give up.

This year, the Eagles have 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (22).

The Pirates have averaged 7.5 more points this year (29.7) than the Eagles have allowed (22.2).

The Pirates have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (17).

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has thrown for 1,191 yards (99.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 204 times for a team-high 1,046 yards (87.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 85 carries for 350 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' 746 receiving yards (62.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 44 receptions and five touchdowns.

Trae Barry has caught 21 passes for 362 yards (30.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill's 24 catches have turned into 269 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has thrown for 3,135 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 61.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 199 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 116 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Keaton Mitchell's team-high 1,132 rushing yards (94.3 per game) have come on 174 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 22 catches for 257 yards (21.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has piled up 579 yards (48.3 per game) on 164 carries with four touchdowns.

Tyler Snead's team-leading 860 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with four touchdowns.

C.J. Johnson has racked up 510 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 34 passes this year.

Audie Omotosho's 40 grabs have netted him 493 yards (41.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Georgia Tech W 41-30 Away 11/20/2021 Florida State L 26-23 Home 11/27/2021 Wake Forest L 41-10 Home 12/27/2021 East Carolina - Away

East Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Memphis W 30-29 Away 11/20/2021 Navy W 38-35 Away 11/26/2021 Cincinnati L 35-13 Home 12/27/2021 Boston College - Home

