    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

    Betting Information for Boston College vs. Florida State

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Boston College

    -2

    55.5

    Boston College and Florida State Stats

    • This year, the Eagles score just 0.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Seminoles give up (27.1).
    • This year, the Eagles have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (16).
    • The Seminoles have averaged 8.5 more points this year (28.4) than the Eagles have allowed (19.9).
    • The Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 1,191 passing yards (119.1 ypg) on 109-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Pat Garwo III's team-high 910 rushing yards (91.0 per game) have come on 169 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 281 yards (28.1 per game) on 72 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' 653 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has racked up 347 receiving yards (34.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes this year.
    • Jaelen Gill's 22 grabs have netted him 257 yards (25.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Jordan Travis has 1,086 passing yards (108.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 402 rushing yards (40.2 ypg) on 104 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 815 yards (81.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 465 yards (46.5 per game) on 73 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Andrew Parchment's 296 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Ontaria Wilson has caught 17 passes for 272 yards (27.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Keyshawn Helton's 17 receptions have netted him 269 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Florida State at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
