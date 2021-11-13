Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) scores a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) square off against a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
    Georgia Tech and Boston College Stats

    • The Yellow Jackets put up 9.9 more points per game (28.7) than the Eagles give up (18.8).
    • This year, the Yellow Jackets have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (14).
    • The Eagles are averaging 4.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Yellow Jackets are allowing (29.0).
    • The Eagles have 12 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 12 takeaways .

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims has been a dual threat to lead Georgia Tech in both passing and rushing. He has 1,466 passing yards (162.9 ypg), completing 59.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 372 yards (41.3 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 110 times for 591 yards (65.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 440 receiving yards (48.9 per game) on 30 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Malachi Carter's 440 receiving yards (48.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kyric McGowan has hauled in 29 catches for 408 yards (45.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns this season.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 1,191 passing yards (132.3 ypg) on 109-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 145 times for 806 yards (89.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 276 yards (30.7 per game) on 68 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' 566 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has caught 18 passes for 288 yards (32.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jaelen Gill's 19 receptions this season have resulted in 200 yards (22.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Virginia

    L 48-40

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 26-17

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Miami

    L 33-30

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    Boston College Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Louisville

    L 28-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 21-6

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 17-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

