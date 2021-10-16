    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) are on the road for an ACC showdown versus the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

    Betting Information for NC State vs. Boston College

    NC State vs Boston College Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    NC State

    -3

    51

    NC State and Boston College Stats

    • The Wolf Pack average 32.2 points per game, 15.4 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (16.8).
    • The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
    • The Eagles have scored 35.6 points per game this season, 19.8 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.
    • This year the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 7 turnovers.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary has thrown for 1,283 yards (256.6 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Zonovan Knight's team-high 462 rushing yards (92.4 per game) have come on 71 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Emeka Emezie's 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Devin Carter has recorded 259 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes this year.
    • Thayer Thomas has hauled in 23 grabs for 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel has thrown for 763 yards (152.6 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 470 yards (94.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has racked up 39 carries for 141 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Zay Flowers' 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has reeled in 14 passes for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • CJ Lewis' seven catches this season have resulted in 140 yards (28.0 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    NC State at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
