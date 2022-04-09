Skip to main content

How to Watch the Boston College Eagles Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's spring game will be the first time fans get to see some Boston College football for the first time since last season.

The 2021 season had a chance to be a special one for Boston College. The Eagles began the season 4-0 and lost a close game to Clemson to begin October. However, a number of key injuries, including one to starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, derailed their momentum. Now fully healthy with many key contributors returning, the Eagles get ready for another run at Saturday's spring game.

Jurkovec returns after throwing for 914 yards and seven touchdowns in six games last year. Some are currently projecting him to be a first-round pick, with the potential to have a similar rise to the one Pitt's Kenny Pickett had in 2021. 

Jurkovec returns with his top receiver in Zay Flowers, who elected not to enter the NFL draft this spring despite being eligible. Flowers averaged 17.0 yards per catch last season in 12 games and caught five touchdowns.

Where Boston College will have to adjust is up front. The Eagles have three linemen who are expected to be drafted this year including projected first-rounder Zion Johnson, as well as Alec Lindstrom and Tyler Vrabel. Tight end Trae Barry may also be selected. 

Coverage from Chestnut Hill begins at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. You can watch on the ACC Network.

