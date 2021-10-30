Publish date:
How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Carrier Dome, in a clash of ACC rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Carrier Dome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Syracuse and Boston College Stats
- The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).
- This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).
- The Eagles have averaged 3.8 more points scored this year (28.4) than the Orange have allowed (24.6).
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) on 83-of-158 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 592 rushing yards (74.0 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 175 times for 1,060 yards (132.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 238 receiving yards (29.8 per game) on 16 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
- Courtney Jackson's team-leading 293 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with one touchdown.
- Damien Alford's eight catches are good enough for 193 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dennis Grosel has 1,098 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 98 times for 606 yards (86.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 240 yards (34.3 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.
- Zay Flowers' 395 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Trae Barry has racked up 288 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.
- CJ Lewis' nine receptions have netted him 146 yards (20.9 ypg).
Syracuse Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Wake Forest
L 40-37
Home
10/15/2021
Clemson
L 17-14
Home
10/23/2021
Virginia Tech
W 41-36
Away
10/30/2021
Boston College
-
Home
11/13/2021
Louisville
-
Away
11/20/2021
NC State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Clemson
L 19-13
Away
10/16/2021
NC State
L 33-7
Home
10/23/2021
Louisville
L 28-14
Away
10/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
11/5/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
11/20/2021
Florida State
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Boston College at Syracuse
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)