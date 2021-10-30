Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Carrier Dome, in a clash of ACC rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Carrier Dome

Syracuse and Boston College Stats

The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).

This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).

The Eagles have averaged 3.8 more points scored this year (28.4) than the Orange have allowed (24.6).

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) on 83-of-158 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 592 rushing yards (74.0 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 175 times for 1,060 yards (132.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 238 receiving yards (29.8 per game) on 16 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's team-leading 293 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

Damien Alford's eight catches are good enough for 193 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has 1,098 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 98 times for 606 yards (86.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 240 yards (34.3 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' 395 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has racked up 288 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.

CJ Lewis' nine receptions have netted him 146 yards (20.9 ypg).

Syracuse Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Wake Forest L 40-37 Home 10/15/2021 Clemson L 17-14 Home 10/23/2021 Virginia Tech W 41-36 Away 10/30/2021 Boston College - Home 11/13/2021 Louisville - Away 11/20/2021 NC State - Away 11/27/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Clemson L 19-13 Away 10/16/2021 NC State L 33-7 Home 10/23/2021 Louisville L 28-14 Away 10/30/2021 Syracuse - Away 11/5/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 11/13/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 11/20/2021 Florida State - Home

