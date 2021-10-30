Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Carrier Dome, in a clash of ACC rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

    Syracuse and Boston College Stats

    • The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).
    • This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).
    • The Eagles have averaged 3.8 more points scored this year (28.4) than the Orange have allowed (24.6).
    • This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) on 83-of-158 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 592 rushing yards (74.0 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 175 times for 1,060 yards (132.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 238 receiving yards (29.8 per game) on 16 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Courtney Jackson's team-leading 293 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Damien Alford's eight catches are good enough for 193 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel has 1,098 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 98 times for 606 yards (86.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 240 yards (34.3 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' 395 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has racked up 288 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.
    • CJ Lewis' nine receptions have netted him 146 yards (20.9 ypg).

    Syracuse Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 40-37

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Clemson

    L 17-14

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 41-36

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Boston College Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Clemson

    L 19-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    NC State

    L 33-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Louisville

    L 28-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Boston College at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

