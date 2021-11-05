Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Travis Levy (23) tries to escape Syracuse Orange defensive back Neil Nunn (15) in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) and the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) square off on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

    Betting Information for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

    Virginia Tech vs Boston College Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia Tech

    -3

    47.5

    Virginia Tech and Boston College Stats

    • This year, the Hokies score 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles allow (20.8).
    • The Hokies have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 12 takeaways .
    • The Eagles have scored 25.6 points per game this year, 3.2 more than the Hokies have given up.
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Hokies have forced (10).

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 1,495 yards (186.9 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 54.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 272 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 83 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Raheem Blackshear, has carried the ball 77 times for 358 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 180 receiving yards (22.5 per game) on 16 catches.
    • This season Malachi Thomas has rushed for 302 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Tre Turner's 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 34 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Tayvion Robinson has collected 323 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (148.9 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 115 times for 690 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has collected 242 yards (30.3 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' team-leading 511 receiving yards (63.9 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has put up a 288-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.
    • CJ Lewis' 11 grabs are good enough for 180 yards (22.5 ypg).

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
