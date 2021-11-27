Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) scrambles away from Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (0) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will clash at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

Betting Information for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -5.5 64

Wake Forest and Boston College Stats

The Demon Deacons average 43.1 points per game, 22.6 more than the Eagles allow per outing (20.5).

The Demon Deacons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 16 takeaways .

The Eagles' average points scored this year, 26.0, is 4.8 fewer than the 30.8 the Demon Deacons are giving up.

The Eagles have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 24 takeaways .

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has 3,469 passing yards (315.4 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 31 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 292 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 89 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 107 times for 533 yards (48.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has taken 94 carries for 477 yards (43.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's team-leading 1,031 receiving yards (93.7 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has put up a 953-yard season so far (86.6 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes.

Taylor Morin's 32 receptions have yielded 458 yards (41.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 193 times for a team-high 981 yards (89.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 311 yards (28.3 per game) on 80 attempts with two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' 745 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.

Trae Barry has reeled in 20 passes for 347 yards (31.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill's 24 grabs have yielded 269 yards (24.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

