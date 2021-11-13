Georgia Tech looks to snap its three-game losing streak when it hosts Boston College on Saturday in college football.

Boston College finally got back in the win column last Saturday when it beat Virginia Tech 17–3 to snap a four-game losing streak. The Eagles held the Hokies to just 235 yards of total offense in the win, which moved them back over .500 at 5–4 on the year.

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

In an up-and-down year, Boston College won its first four games before losing its next four. The Eagles will look to build on last week's win this Saturdaya against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have lost their last three games but have lost by nine or fewer in each of those. Last Saturday, they led 28–24 heading into the fourth quarter against Miami but gave up nine quick points and couldn't recover in the loss.

The loss dropped Georgia Tech's record to just 3–6, but the Yellow Jackets have looked better than their record shows.

On Saturday, they come in as a slight favorite despite their losing streak and will look to send Boston College home with its fifth loss of the season.

