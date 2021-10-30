Boston College looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it heads to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College started off the season strong with four straight wins, including a 41-34 overtime win over Missouri. But since that hot start, the Eagles have lost three straight and find themselves winless in the ACC.

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston College at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles had near upsets over Clemson, losing 19-13, and Louisville where they were within seven points late in the fourth quarter. But they haven't been able to finish.

The Orange snapped a three-game winning streak last Saturday when they beat Virginia Tech 41-36 on the road. Syracuse scored two touchdowns in the last 2:28 of the game to pull off the comeback upset win. The game-winner came with just 19 seconds left in the game on a 45-yard pass to shock the Hokies.

The win came on the heels of the Orange losing three straight games by three points each. They were finally able to finish a game, and they hope that can propel them to a good second half of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.