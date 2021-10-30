Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it heads to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Boston College started off the season strong with four straight wins, including a 41-34 overtime win over Missouri. But since that hot start, the Eagles have lost three straight and find themselves winless in the ACC.

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Boston College at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles had near upsets over Clemson, losing 19-13, and Louisville where they were within seven points late in the fourth quarter. But they haven't been able to finish. 

    The Orange snapped a three-game winning streak last Saturday when they beat Virginia Tech 41-36 on the road. Syracuse scored two touchdowns in the last 2:28 of the game to pull off the comeback upset win. The game-winner came with just 19 seconds left in the game on a 45-yard pass to shock the Hokies.

    The win came on the heels of the Orange losing three straight games by three points each. They were finally able to finish a game, and they hope that can propel them to a good second half of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Boston College at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040719
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

    2 minutes ago
    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991683
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13826065
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida International University Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13504294
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) makes adjustment before running a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy