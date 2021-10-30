Publish date:
How to Watch Bowling Green Falcons vs. Buffalo Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium, in a clash of MAC foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Bowling Green
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: UB Stadium
Buffalo and Bowling Green Stats
- This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).
- This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).
- The Falcons are averaging 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls are allowing (25.6).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,674 passing yards (209.3 ypg) on 144-of-231 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 114 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Dylan McDuffie has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 603 yards (75.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 147 yards (18.4 per game).
- Quian Williams' team-high 597 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with one touchdown.
- Dominic Johnson has put up a 250-yard season so far (31.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes.
- Jamari Gassett has hauled in 11 receptions for 167 yards (20.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Matt McDonald leads Bowling Green with 1,864 passing yards (233.0 ypg) on 175-of-289 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Jaison Patterson has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 217 yards (27.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Nick Mosley has racked up 35 carries for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Tyrone Broden's team-leading 433 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Austin Osborne has grabbed 46 passes for 373 yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Christian Sims' 29 grabs have netted him 264 yards (33.0 ypg).
Buffalo Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Kent State
L 48-38
Away
10/16/2021
Ohio
W 27-26
Home
10/23/2021
Akron
W 45-10
Away
10/30/2021
Bowling Green
-
Home
11/9/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Away
11/17/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/23/2021
Ball State
-
Away
Bowling Green Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Akron
L 35-20
Home
10/16/2021
Northern Illinois
L 34-26
Away
10/23/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 55-24
Home
10/30/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
11/10/2021
Toledo
-
Home
11/16/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Away
11/26/2021
Ohio
-
Home
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Bowling Green at Buffalo
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
