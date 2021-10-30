Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium, in a clash of MAC foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: UB Stadium

Buffalo and Bowling Green Stats

This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).

This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).

The Falcons are averaging 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls are allowing (25.6).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,674 passing yards (209.3 ypg) on 144-of-231 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 114 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Dylan McDuffie has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 603 yards (75.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 147 yards (18.4 per game).

Quian Williams' team-high 597 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has put up a 250-yard season so far (31.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes.

Jamari Gassett has hauled in 11 receptions for 167 yards (20.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald leads Bowling Green with 1,864 passing yards (233.0 ypg) on 175-of-289 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jaison Patterson has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 217 yards (27.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Mosley has racked up 35 carries for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's team-leading 433 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has grabbed 46 passes for 373 yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Christian Sims' 29 grabs have netted him 264 yards (33.0 ypg).

Buffalo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Kent State L 48-38 Away 10/16/2021 Ohio W 27-26 Home 10/23/2021 Akron W 45-10 Away 10/30/2021 Bowling Green - Home 11/9/2021 Miami (OH) - Away 11/17/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/23/2021 Ball State - Away

Bowling Green Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Akron L 35-20 Home 10/16/2021 Northern Illinois L 34-26 Away 10/23/2021 Eastern Michigan L 55-24 Home 10/30/2021 Buffalo - Away 11/10/2021 Toledo - Home 11/16/2021 Miami (OH) - Away 11/26/2021 Ohio - Home

