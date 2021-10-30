Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bowling Green Falcons vs. Buffalo Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

    The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium, in a clash of MAC foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: UB Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Buffalo and Bowling Green Stats

    • This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).
    • This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).
    • The Falcons are averaging 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls are allowing (25.6).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,674 passing yards (209.3 ypg) on 144-of-231 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 114 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Dylan McDuffie has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 603 yards (75.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 147 yards (18.4 per game).
    • Quian Williams' team-high 597 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dominic Johnson has put up a 250-yard season so far (31.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes.
    • Jamari Gassett has hauled in 11 receptions for 167 yards (20.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Bowling Green Players to Watch

    • Matt McDonald leads Bowling Green with 1,864 passing yards (233.0 ypg) on 175-of-289 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Jaison Patterson has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 217 yards (27.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nick Mosley has racked up 35 carries for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyrone Broden's team-leading 433 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Austin Osborne has grabbed 46 passes for 373 yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Christian Sims' 29 grabs have netted him 264 yards (33.0 ypg).

    Buffalo Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Kent State

    L 48-38

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Ohio

    W 27-26

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Akron

    W 45-10

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    Bowling Green Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Akron

    L 35-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 34-26

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 55-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Bowling Green at Buffalo

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970586
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15139118
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11685344
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13572815
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970212
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16624794
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy