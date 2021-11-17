Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-5, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC clash against the Bowling Green Falcons (3-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) and Bowling Green Stats

The RedHawks average 26.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (32.4).

The RedHawks have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 14 takeaways .

The Falcons have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (22.9) as the RedHawks have allowed (23.1).

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,786 yards (178.6 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 123 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 34 carries.

The team's top rusher, Keyon Mozee, has carried the ball 98 times for 422 yards (42.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Davis has rushed for 236 yards (23.6 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 178 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jack Sorenson's 1,098 receiving yards (109.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer has totaled 633 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes this year.

Jalen Walker's 23 receptions have netted him 303 yards (30.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald has thrown for 2,192 yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 54 times for 324 yards (32.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jaison Patterson has racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) on 65 attempts with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's team-high 543 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has put up a 443-yard season so far (44.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 54 passes.

Christian Sims' 34 grabs this season have resulted in 367 yards (36.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Ball State W 24-17 Away 11/2/2021 Ohio L 35-33 Away 11/9/2021 Buffalo W 45-18 Home 11/16/2021 Bowling Green - Home 11/27/2021 Kent State - Away

Bowling Green Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Eastern Michigan L 55-24 Home 10/30/2021 Buffalo W 56-44 Away 11/10/2021 Toledo L 49-17 Home 11/16/2021 Miami (OH) - Away 11/26/2021 Ohio - Home

