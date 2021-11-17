Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Bowling Green Falcons vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-5, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC clash against the Bowling Green Falcons (3-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Miami (OH) and Bowling Green Stats
- The RedHawks average 26.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (32.4).
- The RedHawks have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 14 takeaways .
- The Falcons have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (22.9) as the RedHawks have allowed (23.1).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,786 yards (178.6 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 123 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 34 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Keyon Mozee, has carried the ball 98 times for 422 yards (42.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Kevin Davis has rushed for 236 yards (23.6 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 178 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jack Sorenson's 1,098 receiving yards (109.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Mac Hippenhammer has totaled 633 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes this year.
- Jalen Walker's 23 receptions have netted him 303 yards (30.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Matt McDonald has thrown for 2,192 yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 54 times for 324 yards (32.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jaison Patterson has racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) on 65 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Tyrone Broden's team-high 543 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Austin Osborne has put up a 443-yard season so far (44.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 54 passes.
- Christian Sims' 34 grabs this season have resulted in 367 yards (36.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Miami (OH) Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Ball State
W 24-17
Away
11/2/2021
Ohio
L 35-33
Away
11/9/2021
Buffalo
W 45-18
Home
11/16/2021
Bowling Green
-
Home
11/27/2021
Kent State
-
Away
Bowling Green Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 55-24
Home
10/30/2021
Buffalo
W 56-44
Away
11/10/2021
Toledo
L 49-17
Home
11/16/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Away
11/26/2021
Ohio
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)