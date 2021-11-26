Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) tackles Bowling Green Falcons running back Jaison Patterson (28) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) are on the road for a MAC battle versus the Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC) at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Betting Information for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -6.5 48.5

Ohio and Bowling Green Stats

The Bobcats score 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons allow per outing (32.5).

The Bobcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 15 takeaways .

The Bobcats have allowed their opponents an average of 31.2 points per game this season, 9.7 more than the 21.5 the Falcons have put on the board per contest.

The Falcons have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,697 yards (154.3 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 252 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, De'Montre Tuggle, has carried the ball 129 times for 764 yards (69.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Armani Rogers has racked up 87 carries for 533 yards (48.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Cameron Odom's team-high 399 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with one touchdown.

Ty Walton has recorded 380 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes this year.

Isiah Cox has hauled in 28 receptions for 356 yards (32.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald has 2,300 passing yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 59.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 61 times for 395 yards (35.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Mosley has rushed for 297 yards (27.0 per game) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's 596 receiving yards (54.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with five touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has collected 467 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 56 passes this year.

Christian Sims' 37 catches this season have resulted in 388 yards (35.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

