Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

How to Watch Bowling Green Falcons vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) will do battle with a fellow MAC squad when they go to the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Toledo vs. Bowling Green
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-10.5
50
Toledo and Bowling Green Stats
- The Rockets rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per matchup the Falcons surrender.
- This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (14).
- The Falcons have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (23.6) as the Rockets have allowed (22.0).
- The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.
Toledo Players to Watch
- DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat to lead Toledo in both passing and rushing. He has 1,185 passing yards (131.7 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) on 88 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 136 times for 830 yards (92.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 232 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.
- Devin Maddox's 478 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Winstead has reeled in 27 passes for 375 yards (41.7 yards per game) this year.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Matt McDonald has 2,127 passing yards (236.3 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Terion Stewart has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 282 yards (31.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Jaison Patterson has piled up 232 yards (25.8 per game) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.
- Tyrone Broden's team-leading 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Austin Osborne has put up a 393-yard season so far (43.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 48 passes.
- Christian Sims' 34 catches have netted him 367 yards (40.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
