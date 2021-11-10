Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) will do battle with a fellow MAC squad when they go to the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -10.5 50

Toledo and Bowling Green Stats

The Rockets rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per matchup the Falcons surrender.

This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (14).

The Falcons have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (23.6) as the Rockets have allowed (22.0).

The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.

Toledo Players to Watch

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat to lead Toledo in both passing and rushing. He has 1,185 passing yards (131.7 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) on 88 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 136 times for 830 yards (92.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 232 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Devin Maddox's 478 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead has reeled in 27 passes for 375 yards (41.7 yards per game) this year.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald has 2,127 passing yards (236.3 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 282 yards (31.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Jaison Patterson has piled up 232 yards (25.8 per game) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's team-leading 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has put up a 393-yard season so far (43.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 48 passes.

Christian Sims' 34 catches have netted him 367 yards (40.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.