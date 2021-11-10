Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bowling Green Falcons vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) will do battle with a fellow MAC squad when they go to the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

    Toledo vs Bowling Green Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Toledo

    -10.5

    50

    Toledo and Bowling Green Stats

    • The Rockets rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per matchup the Falcons surrender.
    • This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (14).
    • The Falcons have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (23.6) as the Rockets have allowed (22.0).
    • The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat to lead Toledo in both passing and rushing. He has 1,185 passing yards (131.7 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) on 88 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 136 times for 830 yards (92.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 232 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.
    • Devin Maddox's 478 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead has reeled in 27 passes for 375 yards (41.7 yards per game) this year.

    Bowling Green Players to Watch

    • Matt McDonald has 2,127 passing yards (236.3 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Terion Stewart has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 282 yards (31.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jaison Patterson has piled up 232 yards (25.8 per game) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Tyrone Broden's team-leading 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Austin Osborne has put up a 393-yard season so far (43.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 48 passes.
    • Christian Sims' 34 catches have netted him 367 yards (40.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Toledo at Bowling Green

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17118238
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) celebrate as they beat the Utah Jazz at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) rushes in the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy