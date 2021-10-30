Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bowling Green goes on the road in search of the team's first MAC win of 2021 when it takes on Buffalo.
    Author:

    Bowling Green (2-6, 0-4) was 2-2 at one point, but a four-game losing streak has sunk the Falcons season. Will that change in a road MAC contest on Saturday against Buffalo (4-4, 2-2)?

    How to Watch: Bowling Green at Buffalo Today

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live stream Bowling Green at Buffalo State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    BGSU pulled off a huge 14-10 win over Big Ten opponent Minnesota to end non-conference play, but the team hasn't won since, never scoring more than 26 points in a MAC game while never giving up fewer than 27. 

    The Falcons are coming off of the team's worst MAC loss, falling 55-24 to Eastern Michigan.

    Bowling Green's kicker has arguably been the team's best offensive player, as Nate Needham is fourth in the nation in field goals made with 14. He is one of just nine players in the FBS to not have missed a field goal attempt.

    As for Buffalo, the Bulls opened MAC play 0-2 but has won its last two games, including a 45-10 win on the road against Akron last week. The team has played opponents close all year, with only one of the four losses coming by more than 10 points.

    The Bulls had 11 sacks against Akron, moving the team to seventh in the FBS in sacks. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease got off to a slow start, but he has six touchdown passes in the last three games, while Dylan McDuffie has found the end zone in five of the last six contests.

    Buffalo has won three of the past four games against Bowling Green.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Bowling Green at Buffalo

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
