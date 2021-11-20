Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Brown Bears vs. Dartmouth Big Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Dartmouth Big Green (8-1, 0-0 Ivy League) hit the road for an Ivy League showdown against the Brown Bears (2-7, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Brown Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Brown vs. Dartmouth

    Betting Information for Dartmouth vs. Brown

    Dartmouth vs Brown Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Dartmouth

    -24.5

    64.5

    Dartmouth and Brown Stats

    • This year, the Big Green average 13.1 fewer points per game (28.2) than the Bears give up (41.3).
    • This year, the Big Green have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bears have forced zero.
    • The Bears have scored 29.3 points per game this season, 16.4 more than the Big Green have given up.
    • This year the Bears have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced 0 turnovers.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Derek Kyler has thrown for 1,757 yards (195.2 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 70.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 110 times for 740 yards (82.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zack Bair has rushed for 463 yards (51.4 per game) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 185 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Paxton Scott's 486 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Dale Chesson has racked up 239 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Jamal Cooney's 16 catches have netted him 220 yards (24.4 ypg).

    Brown Players to Watch

    • EJ Perry leads Brown with 2,776 passing yards (308.4 ypg) on 261-of-397 passing with 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. He also has 368 rushing yards (40.9 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Allen Smith's team-high 451 rushing yards (50.1 per game) have come on 118 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 32 catches for 245 yards (27.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Wes Rockett's team-high 629 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Graham Walker has put up a 555-yard season so far (61.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes.
    • Hayes Sutton's 50 catches have turned into 493 yards (54.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Dartmouth at Brown

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
