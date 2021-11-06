Brown vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Brown Bears vs. Yale Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brown Bears (2-5, 0-0 Ivy League) and Yale Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 Ivy League), Ivy League rivals, will do battle at Brown Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Brown vs. Yale

    Brown and Yale Stats

    • This year, the Bears average 9.9 more points per game (29.9) than the Bulldogs give up (20.0).
    • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bulldogs have forced zero.
    • The Bulldogs' average points scored this year, 26.4, is 14.5 fewer than the 40.9 the Bears are giving up.
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (4 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (0) this season.

    Brown Players to Watch

    • EJ Perry has 2,291 passing yards (327.3 ypg) to lead Brown, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 228 rushing yards (32.6 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Allen Smith's team-high 329 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 83 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 26 catches for 184 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jordan DeLucia has collected 239 yards (34.1 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.
    • Wes Rockett's 527 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 44 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Hayes Sutton has put together a 441-yard season so far (63.0 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes.
    • Graham Walker's 30 catches have netted him 429 yards (61.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Griffin O'Connor has thrown for 927 yards (132.4 ypg) to lead Yale, completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Nolan Grooms' team-high 281 rushing yards (40.1 per game) have come on 64 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zane Dudek has taken 62 carries for 242 yards (34.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Mason Tipton's 478 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Melvin Rouse II has totaled 360 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 33 passes this year.
    • Chase Nenad's five receptions have netted him 162 yards (23.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Yale at Brown

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
