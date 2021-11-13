Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Bucknell Bison vs. Army Black Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the second half at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Army Black Knights (5-3) play an FCS opponent, the Bucknell Bison (1-8). We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Army vs. Bucknell

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Michie Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Army and Bucknell Stats

    • The Black Knights rack up 32.9 points per game, comparable to the 34.3 per contest the Bison give up.
    • The Black Knights have turned the ball over six more times (6 total) than the Bison have forced a turnover (0) this season.
    • The Bison have averaged 16.2 fewer points per game this season (9.8) than the Black Knights have allowed (26.0).
    • The Bison have turned the ball over zero times, seven fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (7).

    Army Players to Watch

    • Christian Anderson has been a dual threat to lead Army in both passing and rushing. He has 401 passing yards (50.1 ypg), completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 430 yards (53.8 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Tyrell Robinson has rushed for 398 yards (49.8 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 217 yards (27.1 per game) on eight catches and three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Alston's team-high 295 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Braheam Murphy's three catches have turned into 74 yards (9.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Bucknell Players to Watch

    • Nick Semptimphelter has 555 passing yards (61.7 ypg) to lead Bucknell, completing 51.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jared Cooper, has carried the ball 79 times for 261 yards (29.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Rushawn Baker has collected 201 yards (22.3 per game) on 51 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Dominic Lyles' team-high 214 receiving yards (23.8 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Marques Owens has totaled 196 receiving yards (21.8 yards per game), hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Damian Harris' 15 catches have netted him 168 yards (18.7 ypg).

    Army Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 20-14

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 70-56

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Air Force

    W 21-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    Bucknell Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Georgetown

    L 29-21

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Colgate

    L 33-10

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Lehigh

    L 38-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Bucknell at Army

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
