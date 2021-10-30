Buffalo Bulls running back Dylan McDuffie (8) is brought down by a host of Akron Zips players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 14

The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) will do battle with a fellow MAC squad when they welcome in the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: UB Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -13.5 51.5

Buffalo and Bowling Green Stats

The Bulls score 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons allow per contest (28.9).

This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).

The Bulls have allowed an average of 25.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the 19.5 the Falcons have scored.

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease has thrown for 1,674 yards (209.3 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 114 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Dylan McDuffie's team-high 603 rushing yards (75.4 per game) have come on 106 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Ron Cook Jr. has taken 65 carries for 369 yards (46.1 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 147 yards (18.4 per game).

Quian Williams' 597 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has totaled 250 receiving yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes this year.

Jamari Gassett's 11 grabs have yielded 167 yards (20.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald has thrown for 1,864 yards (233.0 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Jaison Patterson's team-high 217 rushing yards (27.1 per game) have come on 59 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Mosley has piled up 153 yards (19.1 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's team-high 433 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has recorded 373 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 46 passes this year.

Christian Sims' 29 catches this season have resulted in 264 yards (33.0 ypg).

