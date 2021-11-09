Buffalo Bulls running back Dylan McDuffie (8) is brought down by a host of Akron Zips players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 14

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5, MAC) host a MAC showdown against the Buffalo Bulls (4-5, MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) and Buffalo Stats

The RedHawks put up 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls give up (29.0).

The RedHawks have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 10 takeaways .

The Bulls have put an average of 33.7 points per game on the board this year, 10.0 more than the 23.7 the RedHawks have surrendered.

The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Brett Gabbert has 1,435 passing yards (159.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 31 carries.

Keyon Mozee's team-high 355 rushing yards (39.4 per game) have come on 83 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Davis has racked up 31 carries for 193 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jack Sorenson's 986 receiving yards (109.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer has recorded 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,712 passing yards (190.2 ypg) on 149-of-241 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 112 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Dylan McDuffie has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 769 yards (85.4 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 402 yards (44.7 per game) on 77 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game).

Quian Williams' 684 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has racked up 346 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Jamari Gassett's 13 catches have netted him 206 yards (22.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Miami (OH) Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Akron W 34-21 Home 10/23/2021 Ball State W 24-17 Away 11/2/2021 Ohio L 35-33 Away 11/9/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/16/2021 Bowling Green - Home 11/27/2021 Kent State - Away

Buffalo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Ohio W 27-26 Home 10/23/2021 Akron W 45-10 Away 10/30/2021 Bowling Green L 56-44 Home 11/9/2021 Miami (OH) - Away 11/17/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/23/2021 Ball State - Away

