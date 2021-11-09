Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Buffalo Bulls running back Dylan McDuffie (8) is brought down by a host of Akron Zips players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 14

    Buffalo Bulls running back Dylan McDuffie (8) is brought down by a host of Akron Zips players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 14

    The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5, MAC) host a MAC showdown against the Buffalo Bulls (4-5, MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

    Miami (OH) and Buffalo Stats

    • The RedHawks put up 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls give up (29.0).
    • The RedHawks have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 10 takeaways .
    • The Bulls have put an average of 33.7 points per game on the board this year, 10.0 more than the 23.7 the RedHawks have surrendered.
    • The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

    Miami (OH) Players to Watch

    • Brett Gabbert has 1,435 passing yards (159.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 31 carries.
    • Keyon Mozee's team-high 355 rushing yards (39.4 per game) have come on 83 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kevin Davis has racked up 31 carries for 193 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jack Sorenson's 986 receiving yards (109.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Mac Hippenhammer has recorded 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,712 passing yards (190.2 ypg) on 149-of-241 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 112 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Dylan McDuffie has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 769 yards (85.4 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 402 yards (44.7 per game) on 77 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game).
    • Quian Williams' 684 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dominic Johnson has racked up 346 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
    • Jamari Gassett's 13 catches have netted him 206 yards (22.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Miami (OH) Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Akron

    W 34-21

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Ball State

    W 24-17

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Ohio

    L 35-33

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    Buffalo Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Ohio

    W 27-26

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Akron

    W 45-10

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bowling Green

    L 56-44

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Buffalo at Miami (Ohio)

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    George Washington
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington

    1 minute ago
    Loyola Chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Loyola Chicago

    1 minute ago
    Oklahoma Sooners
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern State at Oklahoma

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina Central vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots while Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) scrambles for yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 11
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy