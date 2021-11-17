Akron Zips linebacker Jeslord Boateng (9) brings down Buffalo Bulls running back Dylan McDuffie (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 12

The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 0-0 MAC) hit the road for a MAC battle against the Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at UB Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: UB Stadium

Betting Information for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -1.5 60.5

Northern Illinois and Buffalo Stats

The Huskies put up 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per matchup the Bulls give up.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (11).

The Huskies have allowed 33.3 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 32.1 the Bulls have scored.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi has 2,089 passing yards (208.9 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.1% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 375 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 69 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevyon Ducker's team-high 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 131 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Harrison Waylee has piled up 574 yards (57.4 per game) on 101 attempts with four touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's team-high 747 receiving yards (74.7 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tyrice Richie has racked up 534 receiving yards (53.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 43 passes this year.

Cole Tucker's 23 catches have netted him 369 yards (36.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,863 passing yards (186.3 ypg) on 160-of-261 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 115 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Dylan McDuffie's team-high 860 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 160 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for 401 yards (40.1 per game) on 80 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 168 yards (16.8 per game).

Quian Williams' 788 receiving yards (78.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with two touchdowns.

Dominic Johnson has collected 404 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes this year.

Jamari Gassett's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 210 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

