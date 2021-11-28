BYU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) and USC Trojans (4-6) will face off on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch USC vs. BYU

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    BYU and USC Stats

    • The Cougars rack up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans allow (32.2).
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, eight fewer than the Trojans have forced (17).
    • The Trojans, on average, are scoring 6.3 more points per game this season (29.9) than the Cougars are allowing (23.6).
    • This season the Trojans have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Jaren Hall has thrown for 2,307 yards (209.7 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 64% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 281 yards (25.5 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Allgeier, has carried the ball 228 times for 1,293 yards (117.5 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.
    • Puka Nacua's 754 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 39 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Gunner Romney has put up a 539-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
    • Neil Pau'u has hauled in 46 grabs for 526 yards (47.8 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Kedon Slovis has 2,153 passing yards (215.3 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Keaontay Ingram, has carried the ball 156 times for 911 yards (91.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 154 yards (15.4 per game).
    • This season Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 276 yards (27.6 per game) on 75 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Drake London's 1,084 receiving yards (108.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 88 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Gary Bryant Jr. has grabbed 39 passes for 523 yards (52.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Tahj Washington's 45 catches have netted him 511 yards (51.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    BYU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Virginia

    W 66-49

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Idaho State

    W 59-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 34-17

    Away

    11/27/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    USC Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Arizona

    W 41-34

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arizona State

    L 31-16

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCLA

    L 62-33

    Home

    11/27/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    BYU at USC

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
