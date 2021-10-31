Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) visit the No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch BYU vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for BYU vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total BYU -2.5 66

BYU and Virginia Stats

The Cougars rack up 26 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per outing the Cavaliers allow.

This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).

The Cavaliers have averaged 15.1 more points scored this season (37.6) than the Cougars have allowed (22.5).

The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .

BYU Players to Watch

Jaren Hall leads BYU with 1,348 passing yards (168.5 ypg) on 110-of-173 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tyler Allgeier's team-high 856 rushing yards (107 per game) have come on 168 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

Gunner Romney's 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Puka Nacua has recorded 444 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes this year.

Neil Pau'u's 37 receptions have netted him 439 yards (54.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has 3,220 passing yards (402.5 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 258 rushing yards (32.3 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Keytaon Thompson has 555 receiving yards (69.4 per game) on 41 catches, while also piling up 193 rushing yards (24.1 per game) on 26 carries with three touchdowns.

Dontayvion Wicks' 847 receiving yards (105.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 57 receptions this season have resulted in 541 yards (67.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.