How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) visit the No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch BYU vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Betting Information for BYU vs. Virginia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-2.5
66
BYU and Virginia Stats
- The Cougars rack up 26 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per outing the Cavaliers allow.
- This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).
- The Cavaliers have averaged 15.1 more points scored this season (37.6) than the Cougars have allowed (22.5).
- The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaren Hall leads BYU with 1,348 passing yards (168.5 ypg) on 110-of-173 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Tyler Allgeier's team-high 856 rushing yards (107 per game) have come on 168 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
- Gunner Romney's 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Puka Nacua has recorded 444 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes this year.
- Neil Pau'u's 37 receptions have netted him 439 yards (54.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Brennan Armstrong has 3,220 passing yards (402.5 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 258 rushing yards (32.3 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Keytaon Thompson has 555 receiving yards (69.4 per game) on 41 catches, while also piling up 193 rushing yards (24.1 per game) on 26 carries with three touchdowns.
- Dontayvion Wicks' 847 receiving yards (105.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Billy Kemp IV's 57 receptions this season have resulted in 541 yards (67.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
