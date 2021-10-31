Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) visit the No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch BYU vs. Virginia

    Betting Information for BYU vs. Virginia

    BYU vs Virginia Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    BYU

    -2.5

    66

    BYU and Virginia Stats

    • The Cougars rack up 26 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per outing the Cavaliers allow.
    • This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).
    • The Cavaliers have averaged 15.1 more points scored this season (37.6) than the Cougars have allowed (22.5).
    • The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Jaren Hall leads BYU with 1,348 passing yards (168.5 ypg) on 110-of-173 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Tyler Allgeier's team-high 856 rushing yards (107 per game) have come on 168 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • Gunner Romney's 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Puka Nacua has recorded 444 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes this year.
    • Neil Pau'u's 37 receptions have netted him 439 yards (54.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Brennan Armstrong has 3,220 passing yards (402.5 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 258 rushing yards (32.3 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keytaon Thompson has 555 receiving yards (69.4 per game) on 41 catches, while also piling up 193 rushing yards (24.1 per game) on 26 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Dontayvion Wicks' 847 receiving yards (105.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Billy Kemp IV's 57 receptions this season have resulted in 541 yards (67.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Virginia at BYU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17008662
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington at Stanford

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17016724
    College Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) runs for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back George Hicks III (18) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) looks to throw a pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) pitches to Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Stanford vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia vs. BYU

    47 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Ronnie Walker Jr. (32) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers offensive tackle Ryan Nelson (54) after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy