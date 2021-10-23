    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a battle of the Cougars, Washington State looks to get back on track after firing its head coach while BYU looks to break a two-game losing streak.
    To say that Washington State had a rough week would be a bit of an understatement. The instability over in Pullman hit epic proportions earlier this week when head coach Nick Rolovich and four other assistants were fired for not complying with Washington State's mandate to have all state employees vaccinated for COVID-19. 

    How to Watch: BYU vs. Washington State 

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    If things couldn't get worse for the athletic department, Rolovich is suing the university over his firing. This story is nowhere near over. 

    In the meantime, Jake Dickert is tasked with guiding this ship for the rest of the season. He has been the defensive coordinator for the team since 2020 and served in the same capacity at Wyoming before he came to WSU.

    BYU began the season on a high note, starting 5-0 and knocking off several ranked PAC-12 opponents. That was all after the Cougars lost their transcendent quarterback Zach Wilson to the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Then they have lost to Boise State and Baylor in the last two weeks in games that weren't all that close. 

    Washington State, on the other hand, has been turning it around before all of its coaching instability. These Cougars started the season in the opposite manner of BYU. They opened the year 1-3 but have won three straight games. 

    This matchup will be all about who gets back on track first.  

    How To Watch

    BYU vs. Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars

