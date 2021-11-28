Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Looking for back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2008-2009, No. 13 BYU will try to wrap up its regular season with a win on the road Saturday at USC.
    Author:

    BYU hasn't won double-digit games in consecutive seasons since 2008-2009. After winning 11 games last year, the 13th-ranked Cougars can make it 10 wins on the 2021 campaign this Saturday on the road against USC. 

    How to Watch BYU vs. USC Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two traditional west coast blue bloods, this will be just the fourth time BYU and USC meet on the football field. USC swept a home-and-home series in 2003 and 2004, and BYU won a close 30-27 game between the two in Provo back in 2019.

    Current USC quarterback Kedon Slovis started in that game as a freshman. He threw for 281 yards, completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Most of BYU's roster has turned over since that game. The Cougars' current offense is led by sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier currently ranks fifth in the nation, averaging 118 yards per game. His 18 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most by an FBS running back this season.

    In the passing game, sophomore Jaren Hall has been incredibly efficient, throwing for 256.3 yards per game with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He's completing 64% of his pass attempts.

    Kickoff on Saturday is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17108974
    College Football

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans

    12 seconds ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    BYU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw shakes hands with California Golden Bears running back Christopher Brooks (34) after the game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    USC vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    12 seconds ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Winthrop at Washington in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Winthrop vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy