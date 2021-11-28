How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans

Looking for back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2008-2009, No. 13 BYU will try to wrap up its regular season with a win on the road Saturday at USC.

How to Watch BYU vs. USC Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Two traditional west coast blue bloods, this will be just the fourth time BYU and USC meet on the football field. USC swept a home-and-home series in 2003 and 2004, and BYU won a close 30-27 game between the two in Provo back in 2019.

Current USC quarterback Kedon Slovis started in that game as a freshman. He threw for 281 yards, completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Most of BYU's roster has turned over since that game. The Cougars' current offense is led by sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier currently ranks fifth in the nation, averaging 118 yards per game. His 18 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most by an FBS running back this season.

In the passing game, sophomore Jaren Hall has been incredibly efficient, throwing for 256.3 yards per game with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He's completing 64% of his pass attempts.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

