    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Sacramento State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento State Hornets (6-2, 0-0 Big Sky) host a Big Sky showdown against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hornet Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly

    Sacramento State and Cal Poly Stats

    • The Hornets average 28.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Mustangs surrender per outing (39.5).
    • This year, the Hornets have turned the ball over one time, while the Mustangs have forced one.
    • The Mustangs are averaging 8.5 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Hornets are allowing (21.9).
    • This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway leads Sacramento State with 1,555 passing yards (194.4 ypg) on 108-of-177 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Asher O'Hara's team-high 454 rushing yards (56.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season BJ Perkinson has taken 51 carries for 279 yards (34.9 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 14 passes for 139 yards (17.4 per game).
    • Pierre Williams' 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Marshel Martin has put up a 404-yard season so far (50.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.
    • Chris Miller has hauled in 15 receptions for 258 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Cal Poly Players to Watch

    • Spencer Brasch has 1,108 passing yards (138.5 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Shakobe Harper's team-high 250 rushing yards (31.3 per game) have come on 82 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Sam Stewart Jr. has piled up 120 yards (15.0 per game) on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Chris Coleman's 456 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Giancarlo Woods has put together a 315-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.
    • Michael Briscoe's nine grabs this season have resulted in 210 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Sacramento State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Montana

    W 28-27

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 44-0

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    Cal Poly Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Montana State

    L 45-7

    Away

    10/23/2021

    UC Davis

    L 24-13

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Portland State

    L 42-21

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Sacramento State

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
