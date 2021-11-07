Publish date:
How to Watch Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Sacramento State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (6-2, 0-0 Big Sky) host a Big Sky showdown against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hornet Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CW
- Stadium: Hornet Stadium
- Stadium: Hornet Stadium
Sacramento State and Cal Poly Stats
- The Hornets average 28.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Mustangs surrender per outing (39.5).
- This year, the Hornets have turned the ball over one time, while the Mustangs have forced one.
- The Mustangs are averaging 8.5 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Hornets are allowing (21.9).
- This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Jake Dunniway leads Sacramento State with 1,555 passing yards (194.4 ypg) on 108-of-177 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Asher O'Hara's team-high 454 rushing yards (56.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season BJ Perkinson has taken 51 carries for 279 yards (34.9 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 14 passes for 139 yards (17.4 per game).
- Pierre Williams' 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Marshel Martin has put up a 404-yard season so far (50.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.
- Chris Miller has hauled in 15 receptions for 258 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Spencer Brasch has 1,108 passing yards (138.5 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Shakobe Harper's team-high 250 rushing yards (31.3 per game) have come on 82 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Sam Stewart Jr. has piled up 120 yards (15.0 per game) on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
- Chris Coleman's 456 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Giancarlo Woods has put together a 315-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.
- Michael Briscoe's nine grabs this season have resulted in 210 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Sacramento State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Montana
W 28-27
Away
10/23/2021
Northern Arizona
W 44-0
Home
10/30/2021
Northern Colorado
W 27-24
Away
11/6/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
11/13/2021
Portland State
-
Home
11/20/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
Cal Poly Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Montana State
L 45-7
Away
10/23/2021
UC Davis
L 24-13
Home
10/30/2021
Portland State
L 42-21
Away
11/6/2021
Sacramento State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
