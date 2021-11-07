Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento State Hornets (6-2, 0-0 Big Sky) host a Big Sky showdown against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hornet Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Hornet Stadium

Sacramento State and Cal Poly Stats

The Hornets average 28.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Mustangs surrender per outing (39.5).

This year, the Hornets have turned the ball over one time, while the Mustangs have forced one.

The Mustangs are averaging 8.5 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Hornets are allowing (21.9).

This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Jake Dunniway leads Sacramento State with 1,555 passing yards (194.4 ypg) on 108-of-177 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Asher O'Hara's team-high 454 rushing yards (56.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season BJ Perkinson has taken 51 carries for 279 yards (34.9 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 14 passes for 139 yards (17.4 per game).

Pierre Williams' 602 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and two touchdowns.

Marshel Martin has put up a 404-yard season so far (50.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.

Chris Miller has hauled in 15 receptions for 258 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Spencer Brasch has 1,108 passing yards (138.5 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Shakobe Harper's team-high 250 rushing yards (31.3 per game) have come on 82 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Sam Stewart Jr. has piled up 120 yards (15.0 per game) on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Chris Coleman's 456 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with four touchdowns.

Giancarlo Woods has put together a 315-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 24 passes.

Michael Briscoe's nine grabs this season have resulted in 210 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sacramento State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Montana W 28-27 Away 10/23/2021 Northern Arizona W 44-0 Home 10/30/2021 Northern Colorado W 27-24 Away 11/6/2021 Cal Poly - Home 11/13/2021 Portland State - Home 11/20/2021 UC Davis - Away

Cal Poly Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Montana State L 45-7 Away 10/23/2021 UC Davis L 24-13 Home 10/30/2021 Portland State L 42-21 Away 11/6/2021 Sacramento State - Away 11/13/2021 Idaho State - Home 11/20/2021 Northern Arizona - Home

