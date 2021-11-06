Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal Poly is still searching for its first Big Sky win of the season as it takes on Sacramento State on Saturday.
    Big Sky opponents will clash Saturday as Cal Poly (1–7, 0–5) will face Sacramento State (6–2, 5–0). These two teams are on opposite ends of the conference standings.

    The Hornets are the conference leaders, scoring 28.5 points per game on the season and coming within two possessions of beating FBS program Cal earlier in the season. The team has reeled off five wins in a row.

    Quarterback Asher O'Hara leads the team in rushing yards at 453, and he also has six touchdowns on the ground. O'Hara has also thrown four touchdown passes, second on the team to Jake Dunniway.

    Cal Poly has lost seven games in a row following a 28–17 win over San Diego to open the season. That includes losses in all of the team's Big Sky contests, with the closest game being a 24–13 loss to UC Davis. Three of the five conference games have seen Cal Poly score just seven points.

    The team is averaging 13.4 points per game while allowing 39.5 points per game

    Sacramento State won the last meeting of these teams in 2019 by a score of 38–14.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Sacramento State

    TV CHANNEL: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
