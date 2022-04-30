How to Watch the Cal Spring Football Game

Cal hits the field on Saturday afternoon for its annual spring football game.

Cal gets back on the field on Saturday as it looks to build off its ending to the 2021 season.

How to Watch the Cal Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Golden Bears started the season 1-5 but won four of its last six games, including a big win against USC in the season finale.

It was a great ending to a season that looked like a lost cause early. They were much more competitive than many thought they would be and definitely have something to build on as it heads into the 2022 season.

The Golden Bears will get tested this season, though, as they must travel to Notre Dame in Week 3. It must also travel to Washington State, USC and Oregon State this year.

Cal does get Washington, Oregon and UCLA at home. It is a tough schedule, but one that sets up a chance to make an impression this year.

It all starts with the team taking the field on Saturday to show the Golden Bears fans what type of team they will have come fall.

