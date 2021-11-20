Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it travels to rival Stanford on Saturday night.
    Author:

    Cal heads to Stanford after an unplanned bye week. The Golden Bears' game with USC was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Cal will make up the game with the Trojans at the end of the season, but first it must try to beat its rival on Saturday.

    How to Watch Cal at Stanford Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

    Live stream the Cal at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Golden Bears have won two of their last three, but their last game was a disappointing 10-3 loss to Arizona. The loss dropped their record to 3-6, and they now must win all of their last three games if they want to become bowl eligible.

    Stanford will look to keep its rival from doing that, as the Cardinal look to snap their five-game losing streak. They have not won since they upset No. 3 Oregon over a month ago.

    The losing streak has dropped their record to 3-7, and they will not be able to play in a bowl game this year. 

    While it has been a disappointing season for Stanford, the Cardinal would love nothing more than to ruin its rival's chances of making it to a bowl.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Cal Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    baseball field
    Baseball

    How to Watch Arizona Fall League Championship

    just now
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter, Preliminaries

    just now
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

    just now
    USATSI_17189934
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Maple Leafs

    just now
    Calgary Flames
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Islanders

    just now
    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands the ball to Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal at Stanford

    just now
    Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Wizards

    just now
    Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn at South Carolina

    just now
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy