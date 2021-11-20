Cal looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it travels to rival Stanford on Saturday night.

Cal heads to Stanford after an unplanned bye week. The Golden Bears' game with USC was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Cal will make up the game with the Trojans at the end of the season, but first it must try to beat its rival on Saturday.

How to Watch Cal at Stanford Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Cal at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears have won two of their last three, but their last game was a disappointing 10-3 loss to Arizona. The loss dropped their record to 3-6, and they now must win all of their last three games if they want to become bowl eligible.

Stanford will look to keep its rival from doing that, as the Cardinal look to snap their five-game losing streak. They have not won since they upset No. 3 Oregon over a month ago.

The losing streak has dropped their record to 3-7, and they will not be able to play in a bowl game this year.

While it has been a disappointing season for Stanford, the Cardinal would love nothing more than to ruin its rival's chances of making it to a bowl.

Regional restrictions may apply.