In the 92nd playing of one of the longest uninterrupted rivalries in college football, UCLA hosts Cal on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The second-longest uninterrupted rivalry series in college football between Cal and UCLA will unfold for the 92nd time on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Cal enters this game at 4-6 on the season, while UCLA is 7-4.

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Cal vs. UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA has a 55-34-1 all-time advantage in the series. The Bruins have won seven of the last 10 meetings, including three of the last four.

Last year, the series nearly got interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, canceled games and last-minute rescheduling set up a matchup, which UCLA won 34-10. Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was responsible for four total touchdowns in that one—three passing and one rushing.

Now a senior, Thompson-Robinson will look to cap off his regular season career with another big performance in the 'Bear Bowl.' He's coming in hot, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns last week vs. USC, including 46 yards with two touchdowns. That performance earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

Cal is also coming off a win, beating Stanford 41-11. Senior running back Christopher Brooks ran the ball for 131 yards on 13 carries.

Regional restrictions may apply.