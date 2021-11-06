Cal vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cal and Arizona Stats
- The Golden Bears score 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.8).
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .
- The Golden Bears have allowed their opponents an average of 23.8 points per game this year, 7.0 more than the 16.8 the Wildcats have put on the board per contest.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).
Cal Players to Watch
- Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,979 yards (247.4 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 376 yards (47.0 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Damien Moore, has carried the ball 92 times for 502 yards (62.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Trevon Clark's 469 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Jeremiah Hunter has recorded 388 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes this year.
- Kekoa Crawford's 23 receptions have yielded 352 yards (44.0 ypg).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Will Plummer leads Arizona with 706 passing yards (88.3 ypg) on 69-of-124 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Drake Anderson's team-high 246 rushing yards (30.8 per game) have come on 66 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 212 yards (26.5 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 17 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stanley Berryhill III's team-leading 500 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tayvian Cunningham has racked up 299 receiving yards (37.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.
- Brian Casteel's 29 receptions this season have resulted in 268 yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Cal Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/15/2021
Oregon
L 24-17
Away
10/23/2021
Colorado
W 26-3
Home
10/30/2021
Oregon State
W 39-25
Home
11/6/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/13/2021
USC
-
Home
11/20/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/27/2021
UCLA
-
Away
Arizona Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Colorado
L 34-0
Away
10/22/2021
Washington
L 21-16
Home
10/30/2021
USC
L 41-34
Away
11/6/2021
Cal
-
Home
11/13/2021
Utah
-
Home
11/19/2021
Washington State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
California at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)