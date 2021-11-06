Cal vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Stevie Rocker Jr. (23) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Cal and Arizona Stats

The Golden Bears score 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.8).

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .

The Golden Bears have allowed their opponents an average of 23.8 points per game this year, 7.0 more than the 16.8 the Wildcats have put on the board per contest.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,979 yards (247.4 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 376 yards (47.0 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Damien Moore, has carried the ball 92 times for 502 yards (62.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's 469 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has recorded 388 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes this year.

Kekoa Crawford's 23 receptions have yielded 352 yards (44.0 ypg).

Arizona Players to Watch

Will Plummer leads Arizona with 706 passing yards (88.3 ypg) on 69-of-124 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Drake Anderson's team-high 246 rushing yards (30.8 per game) have come on 66 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 212 yards (26.5 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 17 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Stanley Berryhill III's team-leading 500 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has racked up 299 receiving yards (37.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.

Brian Casteel's 29 receptions this season have resulted in 268 yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cal Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/15/2021 Oregon L 24-17 Away 10/23/2021 Colorado W 26-3 Home 10/30/2021 Oregon State W 39-25 Home 11/6/2021 Arizona - Away 11/13/2021 USC - Home 11/20/2021 Stanford - Away 11/27/2021 UCLA - Away

Arizona Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Colorado L 34-0 Away 10/22/2021 Washington L 21-16 Home 10/30/2021 USC L 41-34 Away 11/6/2021 Cal - Home 11/13/2021 Utah - Home 11/19/2021 Washington State - Away 11/27/2021 Arizona State - Away

