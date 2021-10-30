Publish date:
How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium in a Pac-12 battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Cal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-1.5
55.5
Oregon State and Cal Stats
- The Beavers average 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).
- The Beavers have allowed 24.7 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 23.4 the Golden Bears have scored.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 1,261 passing yards (180.1 ypg) on 92-of-142 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 192 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 39 carries.
- B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 830 yards (118.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Deshaun Fenwick has collected 332 yards (47.4 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
- Trevon Bradford's team-leading 278 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 201-yard season so far (28.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes.
- Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 11 receptions for 198 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,717 yards (245.3 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 318 yards (45.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Damien Moore's team-high 391 rushing yards (55.9 per game) have come on 81 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- Trevon Clark's 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jeremiah Hunter has grabbed 19 passes for 331 yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Kekoa Crawford's 21 catches have yielded 321 yards (45.9 ypg).
