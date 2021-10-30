Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Marcel Dancy (23) runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Marcel Dancy (23) runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium in a Pac-12 battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Cal

    Oregon State vs Cal Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon State

    -1.5

    55.5

    Oregon State and Cal Stats

    • The Beavers average 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).
    • The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).
    • The Beavers have allowed 24.7 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 23.4 the Golden Bears have scored.
    • The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 1,261 passing yards (180.1 ypg) on 92-of-142 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 192 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 39 carries.
    • B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 830 yards (118.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has collected 332 yards (47.4 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's team-leading 278 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 201-yard season so far (28.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes.
    • Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 11 receptions for 198 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,717 yards (245.3 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 318 yards (45.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Damien Moore's team-high 391 rushing yards (55.9 per game) have come on 81 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • Trevon Clark's 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jeremiah Hunter has grabbed 19 passes for 331 yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Kekoa Crawford's 21 catches have yielded 321 yards (45.9 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Oregon State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17033979
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048458
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17052854
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046186
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047484
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17050020
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17011907
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16965004
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16971179
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy