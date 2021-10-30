Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Marcel Dancy (23) runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium in a Pac-12 battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -1.5 55.5

Oregon State and Cal Stats

The Beavers average 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).

The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).

The Beavers have allowed 24.7 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 23.4 the Golden Bears have scored.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 1,261 passing yards (180.1 ypg) on 92-of-142 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 192 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 39 carries.

B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 830 yards (118.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has collected 332 yards (47.4 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford's team-leading 278 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 201-yard season so far (28.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes.

Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 11 receptions for 198 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,717 yards (245.3 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 318 yards (45.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Damien Moore's team-high 391 rushing yards (55.9 per game) have come on 81 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has grabbed 19 passes for 331 yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kekoa Crawford's 21 catches have yielded 321 yards (45.9 ypg).

