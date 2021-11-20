Oct 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) throws the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium

Cal and Stanford Stats

The Golden Bears average 22.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Cardinal surrender per matchup (30.3).

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .

The Cardinal's average points scored this season (22.0) and the Golden Bears' points allowed (22.2) are within 0.2 points of each other.

The Cardinal have 15 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 15 takeaways .

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers leads Cal with 1,979 passing yards (219.9 ypg) on 171-of-268 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 376 rushing yards (41.8 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Moore has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 511 yards (56.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kekoa Crawford has grabbed 28 passes for 408 yards (45.3 yards per game) this year.

Jeremiah Hunter's 21 receptions have turned into 388 yards (43.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards (191.6 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Nathaniel Peat's team-high 382 rushing yards (38.2 per game) have come on 70 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has 254 receiving yards (25.4 per game) on 29 catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 315 rushing yards (31.5 per game) on 88 attempts.

Benjamin Yurosek's 502 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and two touchdowns.

Elijah Higgins has totaled 449 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Cal Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Colorado W 26-3 Home 10/30/2021 Oregon State W 39-25 Home 11/6/2021 Arizona L 10-3 Away 11/20/2021 Stanford - Away 11/27/2021 UCLA - Away 12/4/2021 USC - Home

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Washington L 20-13 Home 11/5/2021 Utah L 52-7 Home 11/13/2021 Oregon State L 35-14 Away 11/20/2021 Cal - Home 11/27/2021 Notre Dame - Home

