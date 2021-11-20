Publish date:
How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Stanford Stadium
Cal and Stanford Stats
- The Golden Bears average 22.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Cardinal surrender per matchup (30.3).
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .
- The Cardinal's average points scored this season (22.0) and the Golden Bears' points allowed (22.2) are within 0.2 points of each other.
- The Cardinal have 15 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 15 takeaways .
Cal Players to Watch
- Chase Garbers leads Cal with 1,979 passing yards (219.9 ypg) on 171-of-268 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 376 rushing yards (41.8 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Damien Moore has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 511 yards (56.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Trevon Clark's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Kekoa Crawford has grabbed 28 passes for 408 yards (45.3 yards per game) this year.
- Jeremiah Hunter's 21 receptions have turned into 388 yards (43.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards (191.6 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Nathaniel Peat's team-high 382 rushing yards (38.2 per game) have come on 70 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Jones has 254 receiving yards (25.4 per game) on 29 catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 315 rushing yards (31.5 per game) on 88 attempts.
- Benjamin Yurosek's 502 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Elijah Higgins has totaled 449 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.
Cal Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Colorado
W 26-3
Home
10/30/2021
Oregon State
W 39-25
Home
11/6/2021
Arizona
L 10-3
Away
11/20/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/27/2021
UCLA
-
Away
12/4/2021
USC
-
Home
Stanford Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Washington
L 20-13
Home
11/5/2021
Utah
L 52-7
Home
11/13/2021
Oregon State
L 35-14
Away
11/20/2021
Cal
-
Home
11/27/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
