    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) throws the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: Stanford Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cal and Stanford Stats

    • The Golden Bears average 22.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Cardinal surrender per matchup (30.3).
    • The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .
    • The Cardinal's average points scored this season (22.0) and the Golden Bears' points allowed (22.2) are within 0.2 points of each other.
    • The Cardinal have 15 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 15 takeaways .

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Chase Garbers leads Cal with 1,979 passing yards (219.9 ypg) on 171-of-268 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 376 rushing yards (41.8 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Damien Moore has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 511 yards (56.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Trevon Clark's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Kekoa Crawford has grabbed 28 passes for 408 yards (45.3 yards per game) this year.
    • Jeremiah Hunter's 21 receptions have turned into 388 yards (43.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards (191.6 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Nathaniel Peat's team-high 382 rushing yards (38.2 per game) have come on 70 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has 254 receiving yards (25.4 per game) on 29 catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 315 rushing yards (31.5 per game) on 88 attempts.
    • Benjamin Yurosek's 502 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Elijah Higgins has totaled 449 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

    Cal Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Colorado

    W 26-3

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Oregon State

    W 39-25

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arizona

    L 10-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    Stanford Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Washington

    L 20-13

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Utah

    L 52-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oregon State

    L 35-14

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    California at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

