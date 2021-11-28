Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Rose Bowl, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Rose Bowl

UCLA and Cal Stats

The Bruins average 36.0 points per game, 14.9 more than the Golden Bears surrender per contest (21.1).

This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).

The Bruins have allowed an average of 27.9 points per game, 3.2 more than the 24.7 the Golden Bears have scored.

The Golden Bears have eight giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 17 takeaways .

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 2,245 passing yards (204.1 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 509 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 117 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Zach Charbonnet's team-high 1,031 rushing yards (93.7 per game) have come on 180 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 616 yards (56.0 per game) on 102 carries with seven touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 707 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 53 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has put together a 639-yard season so far (58.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes.

Chase Cota's 18 grabs have turned into 286 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers leads Cal with 2,225 passing yards (222.5 ypg) on 188-of-294 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 435 rushing yards (43.5 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Moore has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 516 yards (51.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Christopher Brooks has racked up 90 carries for 497 yards (49.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Trevon Clark's team-leading 604 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kekoa Crawford has collected 449 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game), hauling in 31 passes this year.

Jeremiah Hunter's 21 grabs have yielded 388 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Utah L 44-24 Away 11/13/2021 Colorado W 44-20 Home 11/20/2021 USC W 62-33 Away 11/27/2021 Cal - Home

Cal Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Oregon State W 39-25 Home 11/6/2021 Arizona L 10-3 Away 11/20/2021 Stanford W 41-11 Away 11/27/2021 UCLA - Away 12/4/2021 USC - Home

