Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

The California Golden Bears (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cal vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Cal vs. USC

Favorite Spread Total Cal -4.5 57.5

Cal and USC Stats

This year, the Golden Bears put up 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans surrender (32.5).

This year, the Golden Bears have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (19).

The Trojans have scored 30.0 points per game this season, 7.0 more than the Golden Bears have given up.

This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 18 turnovers.

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has thrown for 2,350 yards (213.6 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 455 rushing yards (41.4 ypg) on 96 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Damien Moore's team-high 517 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 100 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Christopher Brooks has rushed for 497 yards (49.7 per game) on 90 carries with one touchdown.

Trevon Clark's 604 receiving yards (54.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kekoa Crawford has recorded 491 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game), reeling in 36 passes this year.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 21 catches for 388 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis leads USC with 2,153 passing yards (195.7 ypg) on 193-of-297 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 156 times for a team-high 911 yards (82.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has taken 95 carries for 375 yards (34.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

Drake London's 1,084 receiving yards (98.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has reeled in 44 passes for 579 yards (52.6 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Tahj Washington's 49 catches are good enough for 543 yards (49.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

