How to Watch California at Arizona

    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch California Golden Bears at Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pac-12 divisions meet in a college football showdown between California and Arizona.
    Author:

    The No. 5 team in the North division of the Pac-12, California, is 2-3 in conference play and 3-5 overall this season. In its last three weeks, it has lost to No. 9 Oregon 24-17, defeated Colorado 26-3 and beat Oregon State 39-25. 

    Arizona is the last-place team in the South division of the Pac-12. It is 0-5 in conference play and 0-8 overall this season. Its last three losses have come at the hands of Colorado 34-0, Washington 21-16 and Southern California 41-34.

    How to Watch California Golden Bears at Arizona Wildcats Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona

    You can live stream California Golden Bears at Arizona Wildcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite not having a single game in the win column, the Wildcats boast three rushers with over 200 yards each: Drake Anderson (246), Michael Wiley (212) and Jalen John (211). Quarterback Will Plummer also has 706 passing yards and two touchdowns with five interceptions on the year.

    Quarterback Chase Garbers for the Golden Bears has 1,9079 yards through the air this season with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. California one-ups Arizona by having three rushers over 300 yards: Damien Moore (502), Garbers (365) and Christopher Brooks (335).

    California is projected to win this game with a spread of -9.5. Its money line is -400 while Arizona's is +310. The Over/Under is set at 49.5 which is normal for a Power 5 football game.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    California Golden Bears at Arizona Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
